In short
"This lady is not fit to be RDC. She has frustrated government programs like Emyooga, which has failed to take off yet the government has already sent funds to the district and she is the Chairperson of the Emyooga task force. She also failed to intervene in the scandal of the over Shillings 7 billion meant for four roads leading to shoddy work and frustration of the project and many others," he said.
Abim LC V Chairperson Writes to President's Office Demanding RDC's Transfer28 Jul 2021, 11:39 Comments 209 Views Local government Human rights Crime Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.