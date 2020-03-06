Abim Leaders Bicker Over Missing Tractor

In short
The tractor has since gone missing from the district yard raising concerns from a section of the councillors. It was donated to the district under Local Economic Development, LED to help the farmers engage in commercial farming by opening big farms for economic benefit.
Abim Leaders Bicker Over Missing Tractor6 Mar 2020
In short


