Abim Police Officers Caught Stealing Goats

In short
According to one of the complaints, Mike Bonny Achor the three officers were spotted by a vigilant resident who then alerted them and when they stormed the scene yesterday at Midnight, they found the three officers loading the goats on a lorry loaded with some charcoal.
Abim Police Officers Caught Stealing Goats27 Jan 2020, 19:55 Comments 168 Views Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Police officers caught ready handed stealing goats
Mentioned: Uganda Police Force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.