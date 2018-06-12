In short
Medics say that Acidris liver was ruptured after he was hit with a live bullet at Anyafio village where angry youths were demonstrating shortly after the arrival of the body of the late Ibrahim Abiriga and his brother Saidi Kongo Butele.
Abiriga Fracas Victim Dies After Operation
