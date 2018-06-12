Candia Stephen
Abiriga Fracas Victim Dies After Operation

12 Jun 2018, 12:50 Comments 200 Views Arua, Uganda Crime Security Updates

Medics say that Acidris liver was ruptured after he was hit with a live bullet at Anyafio village where angry youths were demonstrating shortly after the arrival of the body of the late Ibrahim Abiriga and his brother Saidi Kongo Butele.

 

