In short
Mary Akullo, another resident says people in the area struggle to reach health facilities. Akullo observes that the poor road network is also limiting traders from accessing the sub-county and in turn affecting the price of their produce.
Abongomola Residents Decry Poor State of Roads, Accuse Leaders of Negligence Top story21 Dec 2020, 11:33 Comments 222 Views Northern Business and finance Agriculture Updates
Residents struggle to access the 20 km Abongomola trading center to Itekober trading center community access road Photo by Solomon Okabo
In short
Mentioned: Kwania District Local Government
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.