Absa Bank Closes Kampala and Entebbe Branches

In short
Harriet Kasirye, the Absa Uganda head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, said “We’re in the process of finalizing logistics in line with the president’s directive issued last night. The operations position for the rest of the lockdown period will follow shortly.”
Absa Bank Closes Kampala and Entebbe Branches31 Mar 2020
