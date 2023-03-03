In short
For each of the 13 years that they have been deprived of earnings from the school, the judges ordered that Absa pays 400 million Shillings, which brings the figure to 5.2 billion Shillings. The court also ordered that the Bank and Luyanzi Academic Foundation pay 200 million for general damages and 50 million Shillings for exemplary damages.
Absa Bank Ordered to Pay UGX 6b for Illegally Selling Progressive Secondary School
3 Mar 2023
