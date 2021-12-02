Absence of District Service Commission Frustrates Recruitment of Parish Chiefs

In short
In August 2021, Busia district council approved three nominees to the district service commission and forwarded the names to the Public Service commission for confirmation. However, to date, the Public Service Commission is yet to confirm the nominees, which has affected the appointment of key district staff.
Absence of District Service Commission Frustrates Recruitment of Parish Chiefs2 Dec 2021, 16:49 Comments 119 Views Bukwo, Uganda Local government Updates
