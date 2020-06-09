Okello Emmanuel
14:56

Absence of Equipment Cripples Theatre Operations at Buliisa Health Center IV

9 Jun 2020, 14:52 Comments 101 Views Buliisa, Uganda Health Misc Updates

In short
In 2016, all the theatre equipment including an operating table, oxygen Cylinder, aesthetic machine, surgical Microscopes, Medical Gas and sterilizer among others in the theatre were shifted to Buliisa General Hospital.

 

Tagged with: Cesarean section Health Ministry Operating Theatre Women

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.