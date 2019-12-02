Absence of National IDs Affects Voter Register Updates in Teso

In short
Some of the residents claim they lost their National Identity Cards, while others did not register for National Ids during the mass registration in 2014.
Absence of National IDs Affects Voter Register Updates in Teso2 Dec 2019, 18:58 Comments 85 Views Soroti, Uganda Election Election Gallery Elections Analysis Updates
Peter Wataka, coordinator of UPMAC in Eastern Uganda with Deo Natukunda, the REO for Teso lauch update of the national voters register in Soroti.
In short
Tagged with: Deo Natukunda, Regional Elections Officer for Teso National Id update of the national voters register voter regiter
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.