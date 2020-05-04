Absence of Personal Protective Equipment Bothers Bunyoro Region Leaders

In short
Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Health Minister Dr Florence Asiimwe says that most government health facilities in the region are not equipped with the necessary gear to protect themselves against such infections, despite working from the porous border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.
