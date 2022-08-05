Absence of Public Transport Authority Delaying Bus Rapid Transport - World Bank

In short
Speaking at the public transport symposium organized by the School of Public Health at Hotel Africana, Ivan Mwondha from the World Bank said that since 2012, they have been in talks with the government to implement the Rapid Bus Transport but the process is delayed due to lack of an authority for Public Transport.
Absence of Public Transport Authority Delaying Bus Rapid Transport - World Bank5 Aug 2022, 17:25 Comments 82 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.