Basaija Idd
10:36

Absence of School Field Activities Leave Kazinga Channel Guides Counting Losses

21 Apr 2021, 10:33 Comments 242 Views Kasese, Uganda Tourism Education Updates
Some of the boats dock at the channel on Tuesday

Some of the boats dock at the channel on Tuesday

In short
Kazinga Channel and Katwe Landing site are key geographical study destinations for students both in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

 

Tagged with: Student tour guides Study Tour Guides kazinga channel
Mentioned: Study Tour Guides

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.