Absence of Service Commission Fails Staff Recruitment in Bududa

In short
Bududa District Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Samson Natsambwa says that the exercise was halted after the term of office of some members on the DSC expired before advertising for the various positions including administrative and health.
Absence of Service Commission Fails Staff Recruitment in Bududa6 May 2021, 12:23 Comments 77 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Absence of Service Commission
Mentioned: Fails Staff Recruitment in Bududa
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.