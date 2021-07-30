In short
She made the call during the release of the Uganda Certificate of Education Examination results, this afternoon, where it was indicated that there was a poor performance of learners in science subjects. According to the results released, nearly half of the candidates that sat for the examinations failed sciences despite the government's efforts to boost the field.
Absentee Teachers Must Lose Jobs- Mrs Museveni
