In short
The Buvuma District LC V Chairperson, Alex Mabirizi, acknowledged the problem of absenteeism. He explained that the workers are expected to work full time but most of them report for work on Tuesday and leave by Thursday, which is affecting service delivery.
Buvuma Gov't Employees Work Only Two Days A week Top story5 Sep 2018, 11:27 Comments 173 Views Buvuma, Uganda Business and finance Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: absenteeism buvuma head quarters biometric machine district job office reporter hank headquarters gobierno area resident arrival employee associate member
Mentioned: governmet workers local leaders buvuma residents buvuma district lc buvuma district vice chairperson communication officer buvuma district the chief administrative officer mukono government lake victoria kitamiro district health officer district education officer hussein dhamuzungu ngobi charles mayanja ronald wanda jinja entebbe joseph kisubi zabiah wasswa alex mabirizi the island
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.