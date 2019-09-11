Academic Qualifications Sought for School Management Committee Members

In short
With a maximum composition of 12 members, the committees established through provisions of the Education Act are mandated to oversee the management of schools and represent the interests of the local community and parents. Some of their functions include disciplining teachers and ensuring the headteachers are present at schools.
Academic Qualifications Sought for School Management Committee Members11 Sep 2019, 13:54 Comments 136 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
Dr.Tony Mukasa Lusambu, the Commissioner of Basic Education. According to Dr. Lusambu members of SMCs should have a vested interest in the school
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.