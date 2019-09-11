Academic Qualifications Sought for School Management Committee Members

Dr.Tony Mukasa Lusambu, the Commissioner of Basic Education. According to Dr. Lusambu members of SMCs should have a vested interest in the school

In short

With a maximum composition of 12 members, the committees established through provisions of the Education Act are mandated to oversee the management of schools and represent the interests of the local community and parents. Some of their functions include disciplining teachers and ensuring the headteachers are present at schools.