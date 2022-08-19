In short

Speaking today at a public lecture organised by the Refugee Law Project at Makerere University to mark the 50th anniversary of the expulsion of Asians, Professors Sylvia Tamale and Samwiri Lwanga-Lunyiigo said that the economic domination and exploitation that caused the expulsion of Asians in 1972 is back in full swing and is attracting the same resentment they did in the 1970s.