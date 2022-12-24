Amony Immaculate
Acamcabu Residents Stranded Four Years Following Eviction Notice

24 Dec 2022 Apac, Uganda
Some of the stranded residents of Acamcabu village. [Photo by Solomon Okabo]

In short
The government directed the more than 200 households in Acamcabu village near the ranch to vacate the area. The government subsequently deployed Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) soldiers to carry evict the residents.

 

