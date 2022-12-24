In short
The government directed the more than 200 households in Acamcabu village near the ranch to vacate the area. The government subsequently deployed Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) soldiers to carry evict the residents.
Acamcabu Residents Stranded Four Years Following Eviction Notice
24 Dec 2022
Apac, Uganda
Mentioned: Hill Side Agricultural Limited
