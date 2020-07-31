Access to Maternal Health Services Increases At Nakaseke Hospital

In short
According to the report for the year 2019/20 released by Doctor Bernard Okong the Medical Superintendent of Nakaseke Hospital, the facility registered 2792 deliveries and only two deaths. On average the district hospital handles 250 deliveries per month.
