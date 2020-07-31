Brian Luwaga
18:05

Access to Maternal Health Services Increases At Nakaseke Hospital

31 Jul 2020, 17:58 Comments 107 Views Nakaseke, Uganda Health Analysis
A mother and caretakers leaving Nakaseke hospital on Thursday

A mother and caretakers leaving Nakaseke hospital on Thursday

In short
According to the report for the year 2019/20 released by Doctor Bernard Okong the Medical Superintendent of Nakaseke Hospital, the facility registered 2792 deliveries and only two deaths. On average the district hospital handles 250 deliveries per month.

 

Tagged with: Special Care Baby Unit deliveries maternal cases
Mentioned: nakaseke hospital

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.