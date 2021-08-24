In short
According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred after a speeding Fuso Truck registration number, UAQ 094W lost control and rammed into two Boda boda cyclists killing them instantly before knocking a pick up belonging to Mbale district local government registration number UBE 669Q.
Accident Claims Four in Mbale City, injures Three Others Top story24 Aug 2021, 12:11 Comments 125 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Lifestyle Updates
