Accidents Claims 2 as Aswa Records 3 Deaths on Christmas Weekend

The two identified as Maxwell Odongpiny, 4-year old resident of Amilobo village in Patuda Parish Ongako Sub County in Omoro District and Solomon Nyeko Rombo, 38-years resident of Palabel Kal, an information records officer at Atiak health center IV. The third death case is of a maid identified as Monday Patricia, 20 years old.
Accidents Claims 2 as Aswa Records 3 Deaths on Christmas Weekend26 Dec 2020, 18:01 Comments 211 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Business and finance Northern Updates
