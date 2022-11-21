Accommodation Crisis Demoralizes Health Workers at Anaka Hospital

In short
Dr. Joseph Arike, the Anaka General Hospital Medical Superintendent disclosed on Monday that the housing units at the facility are currently dilapidated and cannot accommodate the workforce in place.
Nwoya District leaders join hands to cut ribon at the handover of a 12 housing unit rehovated by Total Energies for health care workers at Anaka General Hospital in Nwoya District on Monday.
