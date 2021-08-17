Accountality Committees Seek to Rescind Tenth Parliament Decision On Scrutiny of AG Reports

In short

On 30th June 2020, the Tenth Parliament in a sitting chaired by former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga passed a motion to the effect that the reports of the Auditor-General that had not been considered by the accountability committees be adopted in terms of their recommendations without scrutiny.











On the other hand, rule 222 (2) provides that the House may reconsider its decision upon a substantive motion for the reconsideration, moved under notice of not less than 14 days.