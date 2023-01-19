Accountancy Qualifications Aligned to National Higher Education Framework

In short
ICPAU and the National Council for Higher Education, have completed the development of the Uganda Accountancy Qualification Framework as a subset for the Uganda Higher Qualifications Framework, which will help universities and ably equate accountancy levels.
Accountancy Qualifications Aligned to National Higher Education Framework19 Jan 2023, 17:36 Comments 81 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Business and finance Updates
