Accountancy Qualifications Aligned to National Higher Education Framework

CPA Mayende displays the last CPA results under the outgoing syllabus

In short
ICPAU and the National Council for Higher Education, have completed the development of the Uganda Accountancy Qualification Framework as a subset for the Uganda Higher Qualifications Framework, which will help universities and ably equate accountancy levels.

 

