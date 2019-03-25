Accountant Narrates how he Lost Hostel to Money Lender

In short

Wakanyira told the commission of inquiry into land matters, that he acquired the property between 2006 and 2007, through a 130 million Shillings loan facility obtained from Housing Finance Bank. However, he failed to finance loan, a result of which, the property was listed for sale.







Wakanyira served as the principle Accountant in charge of proper and ground rates at Kampala City Council between 1995 and 1999. He is currently a private accounting consultant.