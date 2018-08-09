In short
Vincent Irama, the Jinja District Police Commander, confirmed the incident, saying they recovered a police uniform; Shillings 350,000 and an SMG rifle from the scene of crime.
Gunmen Kill Rice Mill Cashier Top story9 Aug 2018, 07:20 Comments 220 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
Chris Obokomoi handcuffed in the emmergency ward at the Jinja main referral hospital. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
