ACCU Demands Special Audit of NGO Funds In Karamoja

In short
Cissy Kagaba, the Executive Director, ACCU noted that much as huge sums of money meant to elevate people from poverty is channelled to Karamoja annually, there is little impact on the ground.
ACCU Demands Special Audit of NGO Funds In Karamoja5 Jun 2018, 09:45 Comments 180 Views Moroto, Uganda Local government Report
In short
Tagged with: permanent secretary ministry of gender christine guwatudde kintu cissy kagaba accu executive director
Mentioned: karamoja anti-corruption coalition
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.