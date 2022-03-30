In short
Dr. Samuel Oledo, the President Uganda Medical Association, says that the health workers feel used and dumped because the government promised to absorb them into the current workforce once the pandemic is over.
Aceng to COVID Health Workers-Don’t Cling to the Job Over Salary Arrears Top story30 Mar 2022, 18:22 Comments 85 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 health workers
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Uganda Medical Association
