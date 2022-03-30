Flavia Nassaka
Aceng to COVID Health Workers-Don't Cling to the Job Over Salary Arrears

Health Workers who were deployed in COVID-19 treatment units threaten to sue government

Dr. Samuel Oledo, the President Uganda Medical Association, says that the health workers feel used and dumped because the government promised to absorb them into the current workforce once the pandemic is over.

 

