ACFIM Wants NRM MPs to Support Election Financing Amendment

25 Jul 2018, 12:49 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report

The Alliance for Finance Monitoring ACFIM Executive Director, Henry Muguzi has said they expect National Resistance Movement NRM legislators to support amendment of parliament elections act to limit campaign spending.

 

