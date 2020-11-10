Acholi Business Community Ask URA for Tax Holidays

In short
Through their umbrella body Gulu City Business Association, the local business owners say they have greatly contributed towards the growth of Gulu that ultimately earned it a City status, therefore they should be rewarded with some tax incentives.
Acholi Business Community Ask URA for Tax Holidays10 Nov 2020, 18:03 Comments 116 Views Local government Business and finance Lifestyle Report
In short
