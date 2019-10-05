In short
Speaking at the launch of the third Acholi Cultural Festival at Bomah Hotel in Kitgum Municipality on Friday, Acana said the success of the festival greatly depends on contributions of people in the region.
Acholi Chief Court Subjects To Raise Funds For Cultural Festival Top story5 Oct 2019, 14:31 Comments 290 Views Kitgum, Uganda Misc Updates
Pupils of Child Care Primary School perform traditional Bwola Dance during the launch of the third edition of the Acholi Cultural Festival in Kitgum Municipality on Friday. Photo By Julius Ocungi
Tagged with: Acholi Cultural Festival Ambrose Olaa, the Acholi Cultural Institution Prime Minister External Affairs Minister Henry Okello Oryem rwot david onen acana ii paramount chief of acholi chiefdom
Mentioned: Acholi Cultural Institution kitgum municipality
