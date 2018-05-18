Acholi Chiefdom Celebrates Release of Abducted Premier

In short
Anne Kipwola, the wife of Ola also confirmed the release, saying contacts within World Vision South Sudan had confirmed the same thing. She said the news is a big relief to the family.
Acholi Chiefdom Celebrates Release of Abducted Premier18 May 2018, 17:54 Comments 153 Views Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: abudcted prime minister of acholi ambrose ola
Mentioned: acholi chiefdom ker kwaro acholi
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.