Acholi Chiefdom Leaders Seek Mandatory Hoisting of Royal Flag

Now the cultural institution wants to mandate schools at all levels as well as hospitals, health centres and local government offices in the region to have the flag hoisted in their premises. They are also encouraging the learning and singing the Acholi Anthem at all public events in the region as a wat to promote cultural values.
Acholi Chiefdom Leaders Seek Mandatory Hoisting of Royal Flag21 Feb 2020, 15:41 Comments 117 Views Gulu, Uganda Education Lifestyle Religion Updates
Rwot David Onen Acana II pose for a group photo with Pader Town Couuncil leaders recently at the Ker Kwaro Acholi headquarters in Gulu - Photo by Dominic Ochola
