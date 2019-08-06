Dominic Ochola
Acholi Chiefdom Moves to Revamp Village Co-operatives

6 Aug 2019, 21:10 Comments 115 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Environment Interview
Some of the granaries used for storing food in traditional Acholi society - Photo by Dominic Ochola

David Livingstone Amone, the Production and Engineering Minister Acholi cultural institution, says their vision is to rebuild effective production systems that were destroyed by the two decade-long insurgency by the Lord’s Resistance Army – LRA rebels.

 

