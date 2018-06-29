In short
A family source who preferred anonymity says they are planning to use the letter of the Paramount chief of Acholi David Onen Achana as evidence to file for court injunction in France to overturn the will of the late Geoffrey Oryema.
Acholi Chiefdom Reject Cremation of Geoffrey Oryema 29 Jun 2018
In short
