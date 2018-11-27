Acholi Chiefdom Seeks UGX 300 Million for Cultural Festival

In short
On Tuesday Rwot Acana sounded the Royal drum locally known as Bul Pa Rwot to invite his subjects to join this years festival.
Acholi Chiefdom Seeks UGX 300 Million for Cultural Festival27 Nov 2018, 11:53 Comments 98 Views Gulu, Uganda Local government Northern Tourism Analysis
The Paramount Chief of Acholi Chiefdom His Highness David Onen Acana II Sounding The Royal Drum Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.