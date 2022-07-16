Julius Ocungi
12:21

Acholi Chiefs Demand For Monthly Salary from Gov't

16 Jul 2022, 12:18 Comments 124 Views Gulu, Uganda Media Human rights Northern Updates
Some of the Acholi cultural chiefs during a meeting on Friday in Gulu City.

Some of the Acholi cultural chiefs during a meeting on Friday in Gulu City.

In short
Kenneth Wellington P’Achire, the Prime Minister Padibe Chiefdom in Lamwo District, said that monthly payments to cultural chiefs in the region will help to uplift their socio-economic status, saying that the majority are old and unable to do odd jobs.

 

Tagged with: acholi chiefs

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.