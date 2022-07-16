In short
Kenneth Wellington P’Achire, the Prime Minister Padibe Chiefdom in Lamwo District, said that monthly payments to cultural chiefs in the region will help to uplift their socio-economic status, saying that the majority are old and unable to do odd jobs.
Acholi Chiefs Demand For Monthly Salary from Gov't16 Jul 2022, 12:18 Comments 124 Views Gulu, Uganda Media Human rights Northern Updates
