Peter Labeja
19:01

Acholi Clerics Reconcile, to Hold Joint Way of the Cross

12 Mar 2018, 19:01 Comments 177 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Religion Security Analysis
Bishop Johnson Gakumba (L) and Archbishop John Baptist Odama Saying Prayers of Forgiveness For Rev. Father Charles Onen after the Reconciliation Peter Labeja

The resolution was arrived at during a crisis meeting convened by the governing council of Acholi Religious Leaders Peace Initiative ARLPI chaired by Archbishop John Baptist Odama. The intent was to reconcile members of the Catholic and the Anglican Church.

 

