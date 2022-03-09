Emmy Daniel Ojara
15:03

Acholi Clerics Pray for Peace Between Russia, Ukraine Top story

9 Mar 2022, 14:59 Comments 128 Views Gulu, Uganda Religion Security Northern Breaking news
Bishop John Baptist Odama speaking to URN. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

Bishop John Baptist Odama speaking to URN. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

In short
Led by their Chairperson, John Baptist Odama, the Archbishop of Gulu Diocese, the clerics noted that innocent people are suffering and dying and property lost due to selfishness and greed.

 

Tagged with: Acholi Religious Peace Initiative (ARLPI) Ukraine unrest
Mentioned: Acholi Religious Peace Initiative (ARLPI)

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.