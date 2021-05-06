In short
Anglican Bishop Emeritus Nelson Onono Onweng, the Chairperson of the Acholi clerics under the Acholi Religious Leaders Peace Initiative (ARLPI) said that they are happy by the ICC`s judgement and termed it as ‘’considerate’’.
Acholi Clerics Welcome Dominic Ongwen's 25 Year Sentence
Dominic Ongwen During His Trial At the International Criminal Court ICC Login to license this image from 1$.
