In short
The farmers note that accessing cotton seeds at the East Acholi Co-operatives Union ginnery in Kitgum they are restricted to acquire only 2 or 3 ten kilogram capacity bags of seeds which are inadequate for planting.
Cotton Farmers in Acholi Decry Distribution of Low Quantity Seeds17 Jun 2019, 11:57 Comments 149 Views Kitgum, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Updates
In short
Tagged with: Cotton Development Organisation Lamwo Kitgum Pader Agago cotton seed inputs Douglas Bhosopo
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.