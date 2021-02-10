Julius Ocungi
19:04

Acholi Cultural Institution Criticizes Dominic Ongwen Conviction by ICC

10 Feb 2021, 19:02 Comments 244 Views Kitgum, Uganda Court Human rights Northern Updates
The Acholi Cultural Institution Premier Ambrose Olaa speaking during an interview. Photo By Julius Ocungi

The Acholi Cultural Institution Premier Ambrose Olaa speaking during an interview. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short
Ongwen who commanded the LRA’s Sinia Brigade was found guilty of 61 out of the 70 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity for which he faced a trial before the International Criminal Court.

 

Tagged with: Ambrose Olaa, the Acholi Cultural Institution Premier Dominic Ongwen Lord's Resistance Army LRA
Mentioned: The International Criminal Court – ICC

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.