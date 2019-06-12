In short
Laroker P'Okot the chairperson of the Acholi community in the diaspora says that accountability for the money has not been made. Laroker explains that in May, Michael Lakony, the Amuru LCV Chairperson wrote to them seeking for more financial support. He, however, says that they halted further donations until accountability is made.
Acholi Diaspora Demand Accountability for Apaa Donations
12 Jun 2019
