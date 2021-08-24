Julius Ocungi
Acholi District Councils to Hold Joint Sessions to Honour Gen. Lokech

Deceased. Maj Gen Paul Lokech.

In short
Justine Ocen, the District Vice Chairperson Pader says during the joint council session, the executive committees from the various districts will come out with their proposals that will be adopted for implementation in memory of Gen Lokech.

 

