Acholi Districts Eulogize Gen. Lokech in Joint Council Meeting

In short
Lokech, 55, is regarded as one of the high ranking military officers of all time that ever emerged from the Acholi sub-region.
Acholi Districts Eulogize Gen. Lokech in Joint Council Meeting26 Aug 2021, 15:46 Comments 123 Views Politics Security Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Maj. Gen. Paul Lokech Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS). heartbreaking obituaries
Mentioned: African Union Mission to Somalia -AMISOM Lord’s Resistance Army – LRA Uganda People’s Defense Forces – UPDF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.