Acholi Farmers Plant Over 400 Acres of Macadamia Trees in First Projet Year

In short
Simon Odoc Ojok, the Northern Region Macadamia Project Coordinator, said that 12 sub-counties have so far been covered since the start of the project and the farmers have collectively planted about 420 acres of macadamia in Agago district under Chief Justice Owiny Dollo Charity Foundation.
Acholi Farmers Plant Over 400 Acres of Macadamia Trees in First Projet Year30 Nov 2022, 18:08 Comments 151 Views Northern Business and finance Agriculture Interview
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.