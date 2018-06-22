Acholi Fans Want Irregularities In FUFA Drum Event Addressed

In short
The fans say their support is affluent in management of professional modern day footballing calling for stringent measures in controlling fans hooliganism motivated by violence like it happened between Teso against Bagisu. They want technical officials to be open to constructive criticism and notable conflict of interest to address technical errors that may cost teams that are considered underdogs
Acholi Fans Want Irregularities In FUFA Drum Event Addressed22 Jun 2018, 07:28 Comments 197 Views Kitgum, Uganda Agriculture Report
Enthusiastic fans of Acholi Province Football team in the ongoing FUFA Drum tournament Login to license this image from 1$.
