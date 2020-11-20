Acholi Leaders Condemn Violence, Calls for Calmness

In short
The Nwoya district woman MP Lilly Adong says the NRM government should not use COVID-19 as a scapegoat to brutalize and commit crimes against humanity on the citizens of the country.
Acholi Leaders Condemn Violence, Calls for Calmness20 Nov 2020, 13:09 Comments 197 Views Gulu, Uganda Security Human rights 2021 Elections Updates
Mentioned: Archbishop John Baptist Odama Electoral Commission Electoral Violence National Unity Party-NUP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu
