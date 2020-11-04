Acholi Leaders Decry Poor Funding to Roads Sector

In short
Douglas Okello Peter, the LCV Chairperson Omoro District says currently, the district receives only 613 Million Shillings every financial year to manage and maintain 1,187 km of district roads.
Nwoya County MP Simon Oyet inspects one of the roads in Alero Sub County, Nwoya district. Photo by Michael Ojok
