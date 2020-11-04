Michael Ojok
10:30

Acholi Leaders Decry Poor Funding to Roads Sector

4 Nov 2020, 10:25 Comments 190 Views Omoro, Uganda Business and finance Human rights Northern Updates
Nwoya County MP Simon Oyet inspects one of the roads in Alero Sub County, Nwoya district. Photo by Michael Ojok

Nwoya County MP Simon Oyet inspects one of the roads in Alero Sub County, Nwoya district. Photo by Michael Ojok

In short
Douglas Okello Peter, the LCV Chairperson Omoro District says currently, the district receives only 613 Million Shillings every financial year to manage and maintain 1,187 km of district roads.

 

Tagged with: Hindering business Poor road conditions
Mentioned: Acholi Leaders Bridges department of Uganda National Roads Authority Uganda Road Fund

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.